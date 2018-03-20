Trump warns of dire consequences if Democrats take House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections — and warns of dire consequences if they don't.

Trump made the prediction Tuesday during rah-rah remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual March fundraiser.

He says House Democrats are "way outside of the American mainstream." And he warns that even if they "campaign as moderates," they "always" wind up governing "like radicals."

Trump also says that if Democrats win a majority in the House, they'll block efforts to secure the borders and try to raise American's taxes.

But he predicts, "We will keep the House majority."

Trump's remarks came at the NRCC's biggest fundraising event of the year.