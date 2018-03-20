Tulsa man convicted in hate-crime death admits hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man already sentenced to life in prison for the hate-crime killing of his Lebanese
Stanley Majors was convicted last month of murder and hate crime charges in the 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. On Tuesday, Majors pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an injury collision and violating a protective order for running over Jabara's mother, Haifa Jabara, with his car.
She suffered a broken shoulder, among other injuries.
The Tulsa World reports that Majors' plea agreement calls for a sentence of 15 years in prison, which will run concurrently with his life sentence for Khalid Jabara's killing.
