Turkey: Ship to drill soon for gas in sea near Cyprus
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's president says the country's new drillship will "very soon" begin exploratory drilling in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in response to an offshore gas search by the government of ethnically divided Cyprus.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey would work with the breakaway Turkish side of Cyprus in the search for hydrocarbons near the island nation. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.
Erdogan repeated that Turkish Cypriots have a right to Cyprus' natural resources and that any drilling must be conducted by both their representatives and the Greek Cypriot-led government.
Erdogan said the Turkish warships that tried to prevent a ship from drilling on behalf of Italian company Eni "served as a lesson to some."
The Cyprus government says its search will benefit all citizens.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar