UN calls on Turkey to end state of emergency
ANKARA, Turkey — The United Nations has called on Turkey to end a state of emergency imposed after a 2016 failed coup attempt, saying it has led to "profound" human rights violations.
In a report released Tuesday, the U.N. said the state of emergency has paved the way to arbitrary detentions and dismissals, infringements on the rights to freedom of association and expression and torture and ill-treatment.
Turkey has blamed the coup on a network of followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and launched a massive crackdown on his supporters and others accused of links to terror groups. Tens of thousands of people have been arrested and more than 110,000 dismissed from public sector jobs.
Turkey says the emergency powers are needed to deal with ongoing security threats.
