University of Maine gets $10M gift for engineering building
A
A
Share via Email
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has received a $10 million gift for its new engineering building.
The Kennebec Journal reports UMaine president Susan Hunter said the gift is from the family of a graduate of the school's engineering program. Hunter says the donor will be identified later and the building will be named after them. University officials say the donation is the largest gift to the flagship campus from a living donor.
UMaine's undergraduate engineering program has grown 70
Lawmakers previously approved a $50 million package to help with construction of the $80 million building. Officials plan to start construction in spring 2020.
___
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals to propose law enhancing background checks on some gun buyers
-
Spring storm could bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to Halifax
-
Woman arrested, man with possible life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth
-
Oil backers cheesed off at Domino's over pipeline protest pizza claim