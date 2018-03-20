US official, Taiwanese president to speak at Taipei event
A
A
Share via Email
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A senior U.S. official will be speaking at an event alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei just days after President Donald Trump signed a new law that promotes exchanges between American and the island's officials.
This week's visit by State Department official Alex Wong is likely to draw criticism from China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own and has sought to isolate it diplomatically.
Taiwan's foreign ministry said the deputy assistant secretary for East Asian affairs will speak at a dinner with a U.S. business group in Taipei on Wednesday.
Tsai's office has said she will be speaking at the same event.
On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned any attempt to separate any part of China from the nation would be "doomed to failure."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man
-
Oil backers cheesed off at Domino's over pipeline protest pizza claim
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar