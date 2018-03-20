US official, Taiwanese president to speak at Taipei event

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A senior U.S. official will be speaking at an event alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei just days after President Donald Trump signed a new law that promotes exchanges between American and the island's officials.

This week's visit by State Department official Alex Wong is likely to draw criticism from China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own and has sought to isolate it diplomatically.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the deputy assistant secretary for East Asian affairs will speak at a dinner with a U.S. business group in Taipei on Wednesday.

Tsai's office has said she will be speaking at the same event.