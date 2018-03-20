US regulators renew scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavours
WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are taking a closer look at
The Food and Drug Administration issued a call Tuesday for more information about
Studies have shown the minty
"We need to take every effort to prevent kids from getting hooked on nicotine," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. "For years we have recognized that
In 2011, an outside panel of experts recommended FDA ban menthol after concluding that it increases smoking among young people and minorities and makes it harder for them to quit. Cigarette makers successfully sued to stop the agency from using the findings, arguing that several panel members had undisclosed conflicts of interest.
The FDA reached a similar conclusion about the harms of menthol in its own report in 2013, but did not take action.
The new fact-finding effort will also consider whether
While some adults report using e-cigarettes to quit, there is little research showing such a benefit from the devices, which generally turn liquid nicotine into a
Tuesday's announcement is part of a multi-pronged FDA effort that could remake the tobacco industry in the U.S. Last week, the FDA took the first step needed to drastically cut addictive nicotine in traditional cigarettes to make it easier for smokers to quit.
