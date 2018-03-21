4 Indian forces, 4 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say a fierce gunbattle has killed four Indian government forces and four suspected militants in disputed Kashmir.

Police say the fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off a forested village in northwestern Kupwara region on Tuesday following a tip that insurgents were hiding there.

The dead government forces consisted of two counterinsurgency police and two army soldiers. At least three police officials and a soldier were also wounded.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir, which in recent years has seen renewed rebel attacks and repeated public protests against Indian rule.