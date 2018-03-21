$5,000 reward offered amid investigation of racist graffiti

FLINT, Mich. — A reward is being offered for information about racist graffiti found earlier this month at a residence hall at Kettering University in Michigan.

The school and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $5,000 reward for any tip that can lead to an arrest. The school cancelled classes on March 13 after at least two cases of racist and profane graffiti at Thompson Hall on the school's campus in Flint.

WEYI-TV has reported that the graffiti targeted black students. And WJRT-TV reports a threatening note was slipped into a black student's dorm room.