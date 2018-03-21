6th person charged in union-Fiat Chrysler corruption scheme
DETROIT — A union official who helped negotiate a contract with Fiat Chrysler has been charged with accepting luxuries worth tens of thousands of dollars, including fancy shoes, air travel and lavish meals.
Nancy A. Johnson is the sixth person to be charged in a scheme to strip millions from a Detroit worker training
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Wednesday that blue-collar workers were "betrayed." The government says Johnson spent $1,100 on a pair of shoes and $1,200 for spa services.
Johnson worked at the United Auto Workers and served on the 2015 committee that negotiated with FCA. A message seeking comment was left for her lawyer.
