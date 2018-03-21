Alabama man sentenced in theme park fraud

FLORENCE, Ala. — A man who promised to build a $3.5 billion theme park in northwest Alabama is going to prison for fraud.

A judge in Florence sentenced Bryan Keith Robinson of Killen to 10 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. Robinson was ordered to repay investors more than $7 million.

Robinson announced plans three years ago to build DreamVision SoundScape, a 1,400-acre amusement park in the Shoals area of northwest Alabama. He and others also announced plans for a similar project in Texas.

Neither park was ever built, and Robinson pleaded guilty to fraud.