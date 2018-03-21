Amazon workers in Spain on a 2-day strike over pay, overtime
MADRID — Workers in the largest logistics
Around 150 workers gathered early Wednesday at the entrance of Amazon's warehouse in the outskirts of the Spanish capital, setting off fireworks and vowing to stop anything coming out.
Amazon said in a statement that its wages are "competitive." The company says it employs 1,500 full-time and temporary workers in its San Fernando de Henares
The workers' unions say that Amazon is offering a new collective agreement that lowers pay levels for nearly one third of the plant's workforce and also reduces overtime benefits.