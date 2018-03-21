Arkansas judge tosses medical pot growing licensing process
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge has struck down the state's decision to issue its first licenses to grow medical marijuana, ruling that the process for awarding the permits and the rankings of applicants were unconstitutional.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state Medical Marijuana Commission from awarding cultivation licenses. Griffen last week issued a restraining order preventing the state from awarding licenses to five companies.
Griffen ruled that the process for awarding the licenses violated a state
An unsuccessful applicant for a cultivation license had sued over the licensing decision.
