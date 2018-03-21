Bidding up slightly in US offshore oil lease sale

NEW ORLEANS — Oil and gas companies bid on about 1 per cent of the Gulf of Mexico waterbottom offered in what the Trump administration has been calling the biggest offshore lease sale in U.S. history.

The government says 33 companies made $124.8 million in high bids Wednesday on 148 offshore tracts.

That's up slightly from August, when 27 companies submitted $121.1 million in high bids on 90 tracts. That sale was the first since 1983 to offer all available Gulf acreage.

It offered 73 million acres (29 million hectares) compared to Wednesday's 77 million acres (31 million hectares).