Biden would 'beat hell' out of Trump for disrespecting women
Former
The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.
"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden says. "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."
Biden says any guy who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."
The school's "It's on Us" rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.
