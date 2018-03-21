Children to be evacuated after landfill leak outside Moscow

MOSCOW — The governor of the Moscow region says he's working to evacuate children from a town where dozens have been hospitalized because of gas poisoning linked to a toxic landfill.

Health officials in the town of Volokolamsk, 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of Moscow, said Wednesday that 57 children have been hospitalized with symptoms of gas poisoning, including nausea and fainting.

Russian news agencies on Wednesday quoted governor Andrei Vorobyev as saying that he will draw up plans to evacuate children from the town.