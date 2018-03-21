Children to be evacuated after landfill leak outside Moscow
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The governor of the Moscow region says he's working to evacuate children from a town where dozens have been hospitalized because of gas poisoning linked to a toxic landfill.
Health officials in the town of Volokolamsk, 100
Russian news agencies on Wednesday quoted governor Andrei Vorobyev as saying that he will draw up plans to evacuate children from the town.
Local residents held a protest rally earlier this month, demanding that authorities close down a local landfill as a health hazard. Authorities in Volokolamsk in early March called a temporary state of emergency after high levels of hydrogen sulfide were recorded around the landfill.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
-
Canadian drug mule says she made cocaine cruise look like a vacation
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale