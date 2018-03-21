Death toll from market attack in Syrian capital rises to 38
BEIRUT — Syria state media say the death toll from a rebel mortar assault on a market in Damascus has risen to 38, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the capital since the start of the seven-year civil war.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday put the death toll from the attack in Kashkol
The government blamed the attack on rebels in the eastern suburbs, where Syrian troops backed by Russian warplanes have been waging a major offensive over the past month.
Videos of the aftermath of the attack posted online showed scenes of chaos, with people screaming and bodies and mannequins strewn across the ground.
