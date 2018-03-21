Detroit-area girl, 3, wounded after AK-47 accidentally fires
WARREN, Mich. — A 3-year-old girl has been wounded after an AK-47 assault rifle accidentally discharged as her grandmother was trying to unload the weapon inside a Detroit-area home.
Warren police say the girl was shot Wednesday morning after the grandmother found the rifle in the home.
Police say the 3-year-old girl was in stable condition at a hospital.
It was not immediately known who owns the rifle. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says there "probably will be some charges forthcoming."
Warren is just north of Detroit.
