French government to tackle sexual and gender-based violence
PARIS — France's government has presented a bill to fight against sexual and gender-based violence, in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
Junior minister for gender equality Marlene Schiappa was scheduled to detail the bill Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting.
Schiappa said last week in an interview with the AP that the measure will impose stiff fines for gender-based harassment on the street or in public transport.
The proposed law also includes a provision that anyone under 15 cannot consent to sex with an adult.
It extends the statute of limitations on sex crimes, allowing prosecution for 30 years after a purported victim turns 18, rather than 20.
Schiappa said the bill would also step up sanctions against cyberstalking.
The text will be debated in Parliament by summer.
