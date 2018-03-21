Greece signs deal with charitable foundation for healthcare

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's government has signed an agreement with a charitable foundation to build and equip hospitals in the cash-strapped country.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras signed the agreement with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Wednesday for a grant valued up to 250 million euros ($307 million.)

The funds are marked for constructing and equipping a children's hospital in the second-largest city of Thessaloniki and new buildings for existing hospitals in Athens and the northern town of Komotini. Funds will also go toward equipping the air ambulance service among others.