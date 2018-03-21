Harassment settlement calls for Hawaii lawmaker to resign

HONOLULU — A former speaker of the Hawaii House of Representatives will have to resign by the end of the month to resolve sexual harassment allegations.

The Hawaii State Ethics Commission on Wednesday announced the settlement in its investigation of state Rep. Joseph Souki of Maui. The investigation included allegations the 84-year-old Souki sexually harassed multiple women by subjecting them to unwanted kissing, touching and sexual language.

The settlement calls for him to resign by March 30 and issue an apology.

Souki's office referred calls to his lawyer. A message left for attorney Michael Green before business hours wasn't immediately returned.