Historic preservation generates $1.4 billion for state

NEWPORT, R.I. — Historic preservation is paying off in a very big way for the state's economy.

A study commissioned by two preservation groups found that Rhode Island welcomes 9.8 million "heritage" visitors annually, or tourists who want to take a gander at old, historic buildings.

This adds more than $1.4 billion to the state's economy, and creates 19,000 jobs.

A report like this has never been done. Economist Donovan Rypkema analyzed the preservation sector by looking at heritage tourism and historic tax credits.