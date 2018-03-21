How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

After a jittery afternoon of trading, major U.S. stock indexes fell Wednesday while smaller companies fared better. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as investors expected, and said it could raise rates at a quicker pace next year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index declined 5.01 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,711.93.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 44.96 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,682.31.

The Nasdaq composite sank 19.02 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,345.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies jumped 8.90 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 1,579.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 40.08 points, or 1.5 per cent .

The Dow is down 264.20 points, or 1.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 136.70 points, or 1.8 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 6.75 points, or 0.4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 38.32 points, or 1.4 per cent .

The Dow is down 36.91 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 441.89 points, or 6.4 per cent .