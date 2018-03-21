Human remains found at Texas chemical plant explosion site

CRESSON, Texas — Human remains have been found in the wreckage of a North Texas chemical plant nearly a week after a worker went missing following an explosion and fire.

In a statement, Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson says the remains were found about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Tri-Chem Industries plant near Cresson, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) southwest of Fort Worth. The remains were sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office in Fort Worth for positive identification.

The missing worker has been identified as 27-year-old Dylan Mitchell. He is presumed dead. Two other workers were injured in the March 15 explosion.