In the age of Trump, Schwarzenegger wants centrist GOP
LOS ANGELES — Can California's faded Republican Party make a comeback?
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will take up that question Wednesday, at an event in Los Angeles organized by a group that hopes to move the state GOP in a new direction in the age of President Donald Trump.
He'll be joined by another Republican centrist, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who was a Trump rival in the 2016 presidential campaign.
California is in many ways a one-party state.
Democrats control every statewide office and control both chambers of the Legislature by hefty margins. Trump lost California by over 4 million votes.
Schwarzenegger, the last Republican to serve as California governor, has long argued that the GOP needs to claim issues usually associated with the Democratic agenda, including global warming and health care reform.