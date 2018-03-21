News / World

In the age of Trump, Schwarzenegger wants centrist GOP

FILE - In this March 6, 2016, file photo, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich during a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. Can California's faded Republican Party make a comeback? Schwarzenegger will take up that question Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at an event in Los Angeles organized by a group that hopes to move the GOP in a new direction in the age of President Donald Trump. He'll be joined by another Republican centrist, Kasich, who was a Trump rival in the 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

LOS ANGELES — Can California's faded Republican Party make a comeback?

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will take up that question Wednesday, at an event in Los Angeles organized by a group that hopes to move the state GOP in a new direction in the age of President Donald Trump.

He'll be joined by another Republican centrist, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who was a Trump rival in the 2016 presidential campaign.

California is in many ways a one-party state.

Democrats control every statewide office and control both chambers of the Legislature by hefty margins. Trump lost California by over 4 million votes.

Schwarzenegger, the last Republican to serve as California governor, has long argued that the GOP needs to claim issues usually associated with the Democratic agenda, including global warming and health care reform.

