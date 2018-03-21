In the age of Trump, Schwarzenegger wants centrist GOP

LOS ANGELES — Can California's faded Republican Party make a comeback?

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will take up that question Wednesday, at an event in Los Angeles organized by a group that hopes to move the state GOP in a new direction in the age of President Donald Trump.

He'll be joined by another Republican centrist, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who was a Trump rival in the 2016 presidential campaign.

California is in many ways a one-party state.

Democrats control every statewide office and control both chambers of the Legislature by hefty margins. Trump lost California by over 4 million votes.