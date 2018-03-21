Last of 6 soldiers injured in avalanche out of hospital

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A Vermont National Guard spokesman says the last of five soldiers hospitalized after being caught in an avalanche during a training exercise has been released from the hospital.

Three of the soldiers injured in the March 14 avalanche were released within two days. The fourth was released over the weekend. A sixth soldier was injured, but did not require hospitalization.

Lt. Mikel Arcovitch told the Burlington Free Press the last injured soldier was released on Monday.