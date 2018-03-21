Lawmaker accused of abusing colleague won't seek re-election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker who is the subject of a protection-from-abuse order against him by another lawmaker over claims he was violent and abusive toward her says he won't run for re-election.
State Rep. Nick Miccarelli said in a statement Wednesday that he's decided to remove his name from the ballot. Miccarelli says it's in his best interest to move on to a new chapter.
Miccarelli has said fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil's allegations are false.
Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he's been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.
