Lawmaker accused of abusing colleague won't seek re-election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker who is the subject of a protection-from-abuse order against him by another lawmaker over claims he was violent and abusive toward her says he won't run for re-election.

State Rep. Nick Miccarelli said in a statement Wednesday that he's decided to remove his name from the ballot. Miccarelli says it's in his best interest to move on to a new chapter.

Miccarelli has said fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil's allegations are false.