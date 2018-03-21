Legislation clears way for MH17 trials in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government has sent legislation to Parliament that clears the way for prosecution in the Netherlands of any suspects identified in the long-running investigation into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine.

The justice ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the legislation will make it possible for foreign suspects to be tried in a Dutch court in The Hague, including by video links if they aren't extradited.

An international criminal probe concluded in 2016 that a missile which destroyed the Malaysian passenger jet and killed all 298 people aboard was fired from rebel-controlled territory in Ukraine by a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia and hastily returned there.