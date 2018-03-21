Man who killed college student sentenced to life, no parole

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Brian Golsby in a Columbus courtroom Wednesday. Jurors had recommended life without parole after finding Golsby guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. He could have received the death penalty sought by prosecutors.

Golsby had apologized in court and asked jurors for mercy. His lawyers argued his traumatic childhood shaped his actions and urged that his life be spared.

The prosecutor said Wednesday he was satisfied Golsby will no longer be a threat to society.