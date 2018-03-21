Markets Right Now: Stocks, yields rise after Fed's rate rise
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
Stocks edged higher and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as expected, and said the economy was continuing to improve.
The Fed said Wednesday it would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by a quarter point and that it would continue to allow its bond portfolio to shrink. Both steps signal confidence in the economy.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgages and other loans, rose to 2.91
Stocks added slightly to their gains.
The S&P 500 index was up 20 points, or 0.8
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 229 points, or 0.9
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are rising on Wall Street as investors wait for news on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates Wednesday, and investors will be watching closely for clues about how many more increases the central bank may make this year.
Energy companies are rising along with the price of oil and smaller, more U.S.-focused companies are climbing.
Homebuilders are up following a report that sales increased in February. Beazer Homes jumped 3.8
Cereal maker General Mills plunged 8.4
The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124 points, or 0.5
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are mixed in early trading Wall Street, as declines in technology companies and makers of consumer products offset gains elsewhere in the market.
Facebook fell another 2.6
Food maker General Mills dropped 8
The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, or 0.1
