Meredith plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs with Time Inc. merger

DES MOINES, Iowa — Magazine and broadcasting company Meredith plans to eliminate 1,000 jobs over the next 10 months as it integrates the operations of Time Inc., which it bought six weeks ago.

Meredith CEO Tom Harty said Wednesday 200 employees have been notified their positions were eliminated. That's in addition to an announcement last month that 600 jobs in a Time subscription fulfilment centre in Tampa, Florida, would be eliminated with the centre 's closure.

Iowa-based Meredith bought Time for $1.8 billion and expects to save $500 million in the first two years by combining operations.