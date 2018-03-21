Mississippi man agrees to move Ten Commandments billboard

Wayne Wallace avoided a battle of biblical proportions by agreeing to take down billboards he installed without proper permits, showing the Ten Commandments and a flaming American flag with the words "Wake Up America."

Cox says "people thought the city was against the word of God, and that's not what it was — it was strictly about the sign." He says there are a lot of "hotheads" and "rednecks" around, and he thinks he warded off a coming storm with the deal.