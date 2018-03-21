Mom of Boston woman slain 30 years ago offers forgiveness

BOSTON — A Boston woman whose 19-year-old daughter was beaten, strangled, sexually assaulted and left to die in a vacant building more than 30 years ago has told the man convicted of the killing that she forgives him.

The Boston Herald reports that Doris Brimage said at sentencing for James Paige on Tuesday that "I forgive him even though he did this to my first born."

The 51-year-old Paige was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his conviction on a first-degree murder charge last week in the September 1987 death of Dora Jean Brimage.

Prosecutors have said Paige offered Brimage a ride home after a party in Boston.

Paige was living in Manchester, New Hampshire, when he was arrested in 2016 based on DNA evidence.

In court, he denied being the killer.

