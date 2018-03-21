Police: 2 shoplifters unintentionally turn themselves in

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware state troopers say they arrested two shoplifting suspects the easy way: The pair inadvertently turned themselves in at a police station.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that Christopher R. McDowell and April J. Wright had been wanted on shoplifting warrants for an incident at a department store in February.

On Tuesday, police said McDowell was arrested when troopers recognized him after he walked into a police station and asked for a ride home while apparently intoxicated.

After McDowell was arraigned and released, Wright showed up the station to pick him up and was arrested herself, police said.