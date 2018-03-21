Pressure builds on Peru president to quit over secret videos

LIMA, Peru — Pressure is building on Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign after several allies were caught in secretly-shot videos allegedly trying to gain the support of a lawmaker so he would block the leader's impeachment.

The revelation of the four videos late Tuesday deepened a political crisis playing out just three weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Peru.

The videos presented by the main opposition party purportedly show attempts by Kuczynski's lawyer, a top government official, and the son of former President Alberto Fujimori trying to convince the lawmaker to back the president in exchange for a hand in state contracts in his district.