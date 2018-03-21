Rare $1,000 bill expected to fetch $1M at Baltimore auction

BALTIMORE — A rare $1,000 bill from 1863 is expected to sell for about $1 million at an auction in Baltimore.

Stack's Bowers Galleries says the bill is one of only two of its kind available to collectors. The U.S. Treasury Department says thousand-dollar bills haven't been printed in the U.S. since 1945 . U.S. founding father Robert Morris of Pennsylvania is pictured on the bill.