Russian lawmaker cleared of sexual harassment accusations

MOSCOW — The Russian parliament's commission on ethics has cleared a senior member of the lower house, who has been accused of sexual harassment in a case that has caused nationwide attention.

Slutsky has been accused of sexual harassment by three female journalists. One of them, Farida Rustamova of the BBC's Russian Service, said in a story published earlier this month that during a visit to Slutsky's office last March, he urged her to dump her fiance, then "ran his hand, the flat of his palm, up against my nether region."