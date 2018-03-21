Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Rick Saccone is conceding a special congressional election in southwestern Pennsylvania to Democrat Conor Lamb after the GOP considered a recount and legal action.

Lamb led by about 750 votes in a remarkable upset in a Republican-held district President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points just 16 months ago.

The 33-year-old Lamb succeeds Republican Tim Murphy, the eight-term congressman who resigned in October amid a sex scandal. Vote counting was nearly over.

In the race, Lamb struck a moderate tone. He downplayed opposition to Trump, opposed sweeping new gun regulations and supported Trump's steel tariffs, but he's a fierce critic of Republicans' tax cuts and health care policy.