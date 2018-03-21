Sacramento police shot 20 times at unarmed man in his yard
A
A
Share via Email
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Relatives, activists and Sacramento officials are questioning why police shot at an unarmed black man 20 times, killing him, when he turned out to be holding only a cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.
Police say the man was spotted breaking vehicle windows Sunday night. Sheriff's deputies in a helicopter say they saw him break a
Two arriving officers chased him into the backyard of his grandparents' home, where he was staying. The department says they opened fire when he pointed what they thought was a handgun.
No gun was found.
Relatives identify the man as 22-year-old Stephan Clark. Clark's grandmother, Sequita Thomas, questioned the officers' decision to fire at Clark while he was in his own backyard. She told The Sacramento Bee , "they didn't have to do that."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
-
-
The kitchen hack that will make your vegetables tasty: Reisman
-
'Unacceptable:' Parents upset over hiring of security guards to supervise kids at Halifax schools