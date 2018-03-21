Sacramento police shot 20 times at unarmed man in his yard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Relatives, activists and Sacramento officials are questioning why police shot at an unarmed black man 20 times, killing him, when he turned out to be holding only a cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.

Police say the man was spotted breaking vehicle windows Sunday night. Sheriff's deputies in a helicopter say they saw him break a neighbour's sliding glass door.

Two arriving officers chased him into the backyard of his grandparents' home, where he was staying. The department says they opened fire when he pointed what they thought was a handgun.

No gun was found.