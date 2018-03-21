Senior at Amherst College dies in Mexico City
AMHERST, Mass. — An Amherst College student who played on the school's football team has died in Mexico City.
Officials at the Massachusetts college said in a statement that senior economics major Andrew Dorogi died Friday. The cause was not provided.
Dorogi played tight end and scored a touchdown in the squad's season opener last fall.
College officials offered their sympathies and said they were not releasing further details at the request of his family.
A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death but would not provide details.
Amherst's student newspaper said students and coaches gathered on campus Monday to remember Dorogi.
Amherst is a private school with about 1,800 students.
