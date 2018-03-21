Sessions to address black law enforcement group in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in his home state of Alabama this week to address a black law enforcement group that is sometimes at odds with the Trump administration.

The U.S. attorney's office in Birmingham says Sessions will speak to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives on Friday.

The group has been critical of President Donald Trump for his disparaging comments about immigrants from Africa and Haiti. It has also criticized Trump's move to let police agencies obtain surplus military equipment.

The organization opposed Trump's pardon of Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh) and noted Sessions' past opposition to clemency.

Sessions will speak at a meeting that includes numerous large-city police chiefs and Justice Department officials.