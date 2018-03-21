Sheriff: Farm where horses died visited more than 80 times

QUANTICO, Md. — A Maryland sheriff says his agency visited a farm where horses were found dead and starving more than 80 times.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that an 18-page record of complaints from 2010 to 2018 largely centres on horses roaming outside the farm.

But Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Tuesday that he wasn't allowed in the fenced-in portion of the property until Saturday, when he found 25 dead horses in various states of decay and others starving in "absolutely inhumane" conditions.

The sheriff said some horses were standing in manure 18-inches deep.

About 100 feral horses have been seized so far and around 30 still need to be caught.

Owners Barbara Pilchard and Paige Pilchard have not been charged. An investigation is ongoing.

