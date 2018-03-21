News / World

Slovak president agrees to appoint new government

Slovakian President Andrej Kiska arrives at the press conference at Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Tuesday March, 20, 2018. Slovakia's president has rejected a proposal for a new government following a crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee. Last week, the three-party coalition of Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following massive street protests in the wake of the slayings that shone a light on possible corruption in the government. (Michal SvÃ­tok/TASR via AP)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's president has agreed to appoint a new government amid a political crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party coalition resigned last week following street protests in the wake of the slayings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, which shined a light on possible government corruption.

President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government but rejected Pellegrini's first government proposal over a disagreement over the pick for interior minister.

Kiska said Wednesday that he's still not fully satisfied with Pellegrini's new proposal, but will appoint his government Thursday. He said the government would face a tough fight to win public trust.

Organizers of recent rallies across the country announced more protests for Friday.

