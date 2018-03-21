Slovak president agrees to appoint new government

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's president has agreed to appoint a new government amid a political crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party coalition resigned last week following street protests in the wake of the slayings of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, which shined a light on possible government corruption.

President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government but rejected Pellegrini's first government proposal over a disagreement over the pick for interior minister.

Kiska said Wednesday that he's still not fully satisfied with Pellegrini's new proposal, but will appoint his government Thursday. He said the government would face a tough fight to win public trust.