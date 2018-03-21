Strikes to disrupt French trains, flights, schools Thursday
PARIS — French trains, flights, schools and other public services are set to be disrupted Thursday by nationwide strikes to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's economic measures.
National railway company SNCF says only 40
Airport authorities say 30
The Paris Metro is expected to run normally but suburban trains will be affected.
Some schools and children's nurseries will be closed.
Public servants are protesting against planned changes they say will worsen working conditions.
SNCF workers reject a government plan aimed at adapting the company ahead of opening the service to competition.
