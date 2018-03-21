Swiss charge 3 over alleged industrial espionage case
GENEVA — The Zurich prosecutor's office says three people have been charged for allegedly violating Swiss laws protecting trade secrets and banking secrecy in a case of suspected industrial espionage.
One of the defendants, who weren't identified, was also charged with extortion. The prosecutor's office declined to comment further Wednesday in an email.
Die Zeit reported the three could face up to three years in prison if convicted.