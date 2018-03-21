The Latest: $500K bail for man charged with killing parents

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on a Helena man charged with killing his adoptive parents (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace set bail at $500,000 for a 21-year-old Helena man who is charged with killing his parents over the weekend.

Kaleb David Taylor made an initial court appearance Wednesday via video on two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. He also is charged with tampering with evidence.

He did not enter a plea and asked for a public defender.

Prosecutors say Taylor acknowledged beating his adoptive parents on Sunday, stealing jewelry, burning his bloody clothes and getting rid of the murder weapon. Their bodies were found on Monday. Taylor led officers to the weapon as well as to the spot where he burned his clothes on Tuesday and was arrested.

Justice Court officials say Taylor's arraignment is set for April 11 in District Court.

___

12:25 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County prosecutors say a 21-year-old Helena man who is charged with killing his parents over the weekend acknowledged beating them, stealing jewelry, burning his bloody clothing and getting rid of the murder weapon.

Kaleb David Taylor is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Wednesday afternoon. Court officials say he does not yet have an attorney.

Taylor is charged with killing 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor on Sunday at their home north of Helena. Their bodies were found Monday evening.

Court records say Taylor was questioned and arrested Tuesday after leading officers to the suspected murder weapon. Charging documents do not say what the weapon is.