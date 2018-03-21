The Latest: France: Sarkozy given initial corruption charges

PARIS — The Latest on the investigation of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been handed preliminary charges over allegations he took millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

A judicial source with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that the charges include illegally funding a campaign, passive corruption and receiving money from Libyan embezzlement.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. According to the same source, Sarkozy proclaimed his innocence during two days of questioning with anti-corruption police officers

Sarkozy was France's president from 2007-12, has repeatedly and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation involving funding for his winning 2007 presidential campaign first was launched in 2013. Investigators are examining claims that Gadhafi's regime secretly gave the politician 50 million euros overall for his campaign.

___

8:55 a.m.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is being questioned by police for a second day over allegations he took millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

After spending the night at home, Sarkozy has returned to a police station in Nanterre, northwest of Paris, to be questioned by anticorruption police officers, a person with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.