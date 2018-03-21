The Latest: Jury to weigh tennis umpire's suit over autopsy

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a tennis umpire's lawsuit against a medical examiner who ruled her husband's 2012 death a homicide (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

A jury of seven women and one man has been selected to consider a lawsuit by a Los Angeles tennis umpire who was arrested before a U.S. Open match and charged in her husband's 2012 death.

Lois Goodman's lawyers will present opening statements in federal court Wednesday to help clear her name years after prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Goodman claims that a doctor in the Los Angeles coroner's office deprived her civil rights by falsifying an autopsy report.

She says Deputy Medical Examiner Yulai Wang didn't follow procedures when he changed the cause of death on Alan Goodman's death certificate from accident to homicide.

Wang has denied the allegations.

Police had said Goodman bludgeoned her husband with a coffee mug. Her lawyers say the 80-year-old fell down stairs while home alone.

___

11:42 p.m.

