The Latest: News outlets seek more video from school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

News organizations including The Associated Press are seeking additional external surveillance video depicting the law enforcement response to the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

A motion filed Wednesday asks a Broward County judge to determine how much video exists and whether it should be released. The motion says there were about 70 surveillance cameras at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the massacre took place Feb. 14 and many appear to show the actions of police officers and deputies.

Last week, the Broward Sheriff's Office released a 27-minute video from some cameras showing ex-deputy Scot Peterson's actions that day. Peterson retired after he was accused of failing to respond by remaining outside the building where the shooting took place.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces 34 murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.

___

11:50 p.m.

The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is sitting in the same jailhouse after a judge imposed a $500,000 bond on him for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died.

Trespassing is a misdemeanour that usually involves only a $25 bond. But Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica agreed with prosecutors that Zachary Cruz had been warned not to visit the school and that the enormity of the Valentine's Day massacre warranted a much higher bond for him to gain his release.