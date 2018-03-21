The Latest: San Francisco officer wounded during shootout

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on San Francisco police officer shot (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Authorities say a San Francisco police officer is being treated for a non-life threatening injury after being shot while responding to an incident in the city's Outer Mission neighbourhood .

The San Francisco Police Officers Association confirmed the injury Wednesday but didn't provide further details.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the officer and a suspect were each shot in the leg during a shootout at about 4:20 p.m.

Witnesses told the newspaper that suspects and police officers exchanged gunfire outside a barbershop.

The officer was being treated at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Hospital officials did not immediately return phone calls.

___

5:10 p.m.

Authorities say a San Francisco police officer has been shot while responding to an incident in the city's Mission district.

Police department spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Gatpandan had no further details about the injury or the officer.